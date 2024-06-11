Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) Receives $86.09 Average Price Target from Analysts

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.09.

ALAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock.

ALAB stock opened at $66.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.37. Astera Labs has a twelve month low of $50.61 and a twelve month high of $95.21.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($1.62). The firm had revenue of $65.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.65 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Astera Labs will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Astera Labs news, Director Jack R. Lazar purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,940,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in Astera Labs in the first quarter worth about $1,484,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Astera Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,025,000. Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in Astera Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,200,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Astera Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,095,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the first quarter worth approximately $44,514,000.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

