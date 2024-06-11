Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Holdings Lifted by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 262,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $61,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:ANET traded up $5.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $302.66. 955,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,486,007. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.49. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.32 and a fifty-two week high of $329.04.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. As a group, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total value of $70,543.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,427.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $303,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total value of $70,543.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,976 shares in the company, valued at $941,427.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 387,368 shares of company stock valued at $114,345,043. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.22.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.