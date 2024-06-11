Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Holdings Decreased by Analog Century Management LP

Analog Century Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 179,472 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,129 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up approximately 6.7% of Analog Century Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Analog Century Management LP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $29,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 23.7% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 203,913 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,232,000 after purchasing an additional 39,127 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.1% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 40,087 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 14.1% during the third quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.3% in the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 14,308 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.4% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $1,597,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,767,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $1,597,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,767,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $554,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,890,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,598,500 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays raised Applied Materials from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMAT

Applied Materials Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $6.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $228.16. 4,796,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,778,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.80. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $228.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.27 and its 200-day moving average is $187.53.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.