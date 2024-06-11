Apollo Currency Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $1.01 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 26.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $81.05 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded up 87.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00046352 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00009169 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00016008 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00011277 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00005896 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000905 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

