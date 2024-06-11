Analyzing Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) and BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC)

Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD – Get Free Report) and BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Psychemedics and BioNexus Gene Lab’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Psychemedics $22.10 million 0.60 -$4.15 million ($0.77) -2.95 BioNexus Gene Lab $9.77 million 0.96 -$2.63 million N/A N/A

BioNexus Gene Lab has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Psychemedics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

32.1% of Psychemedics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.9% of BioNexus Gene Lab shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.0% of Psychemedics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of BioNexus Gene Lab shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Psychemedics and BioNexus Gene Lab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Psychemedics -20.23% -59.21% -32.38% BioNexus Gene Lab -27.24% -30.74% -25.41%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Psychemedics and BioNexus Gene Lab, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Psychemedics 0 0 0 0 N/A BioNexus Gene Lab 0 0 0 0 N/A

About Psychemedics

Psychemedics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse and other health markers through the analysis of hair samples in the United States and internationally. It offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, and PCP; amphetamines, including ecstasy, eve, and Adderall; opioids, such as heroin metabolite, morphine, hydrocodone, hydromorphone, oxycodone, oxymorphone, and codeine; synthetic cannabinoids comprising K2, Spice, and Blaze; benzodiazepines consisting of Xanax, Valium, and Ativan; and nicotine, fentanyl and fentanyl analogs, and alcohol. The company's testing results provide quantitative information that could indicate the approximate amount of drug ingested, as well as historical data that could show a pattern of individual drug use over a longer period-of-time. It offers its services to employers for job applicant and employee testing; and treatment professionals, law enforcement agencies, school administrators, and parents concerned about their children's drug use. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About BioNexus Gene Lab

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp., through its subsidiary, sells chemical raw material products in Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and other countries in Southeast Asia. The company offers chemical raw material products, which include Polyester Resin SHCP 268, a thixotropic, quick-curing unsaturated polyester resin suitable as a general-purpose resin; Polyester Resin 9509, a general-purpose material used in production of marine boats and water slides; and Polyester Resin 2802 used as a component in the pultrusion process by certain manufacturers. Its products are used to produce handrails, bench tops, automotive and aero parts, and paneling for hospital, laboratory, industrial clean rooms, and covers for various instruments used in manufacturing. The company also involves in developing and providing non-invasive liquid biopsy tests for the early detection of biomarkers to detect potential risk of diseases. It markets its products through its website, warehouse, marketing personnel, and suppliers. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

