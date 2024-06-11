Analysts Set Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Target Price at C$28.50

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$28.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EFN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Element Fleet Management stock opened at C$25.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.13, a current ratio of 8.32 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.43. Element Fleet Management has a one year low of C$18.50 and a one year high of C$25.35.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.05. Element Fleet Management had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 23.30%. The company had revenue of C$353.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$333.85 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Element Fleet Management will post 1.5226286 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer Yu Xiang Jin acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$22.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,050.00. In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer Yu Xiang Jin acquired 2,500 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$22.02 per share, with a total value of C$55,050.00. Also, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 11,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total value of C$279,350.00. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 4,050 shares of company stock worth $87,490 and have sold 68,974 shares worth $1,716,749. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

