Analysts Set Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) PT at $3,156.92

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3,156.92.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,300.00 to $3,485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3,200.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,750.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,250.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,265.00 to $3,366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.16, for a total transaction of $3,509,176.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,694,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.16, for a total transaction of $3,509,176.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,694,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christopher W. Brandt sold 3,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,927.84, for a total value of $9,219,768.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,071,093.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,164 shares of company stock worth $44,243,538. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 283,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $518,780,000 after buying an additional 13,513 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 95 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 1.4 %

CMG opened at $3,124.71 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $1,768.64 and a 52 week high of $3,260.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,077.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,688.00. The firm has a market cap of $85.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.25.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill are going to split on Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $13.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.74% and a net margin of 12.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 55.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.