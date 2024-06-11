Analog Century Management LP Takes $12.53 Million Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Analog Century Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 53,188 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,526,000. Arista Networks comprises 2.9% of Analog Century Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Mark Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Mark Asset Management LP now owns 49,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,750,000 after buying an additional 9,803 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,018,000. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 384.5% in the 4th quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 31,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 24,915 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 127,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,035,000 after purchasing an additional 63,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded up $0.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $297.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,840,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,784. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $288.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.49. The company has a market capitalization of $93.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.08. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.32 and a fifty-two week high of $329.04.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 31.12%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total transaction of $265,739.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total value of $265,739.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.14, for a total transaction of $243,892.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,183,008.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 387,368 shares of company stock worth $114,345,043. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANET. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.22.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

