Analog Century Management LP Sells 2,918 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Analog Century Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,918 shares during the period. Charter Communications accounts for about 0.8% of Analog Century Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Analog Century Management LP’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 769.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 219.5% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHTR. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $356.47.

Charter Communications Stock Down 0.3 %

CHTR traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $276.07. 889,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,799. The stock has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $236.08 and a 1-year high of $458.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $269.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.78 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $13.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.