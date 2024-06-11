American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at B. Riley

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Free Report) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $9.40 on Friday. American Software has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $12.58. The company has a market capitalization of $312.27 million, a PE ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average of $10.85.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $25.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 million. American Software had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 10.75%. Research analysts expect that American Software will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.42%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMSWA. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in American Software by 204.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,715 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in American Software by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in American Software by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 39,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 11,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in American Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,981,000. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other segments. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, network optimization supply, deploy aligned with integrated business planning and supply chain data management.

