American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.00

Shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $14.97, with a volume of 91003 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.84.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.88.
American Healthcare REIT Price Performance
American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%.
Insider Transactions at American Healthcare REIT
In other American Healthcare REIT news, CEO Danny Prosky purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.20 per share, with a total value of $355,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,328.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter worth about $308,000. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $336,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $416,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $914,000. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. 16.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About American Healthcare REIT
Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.
