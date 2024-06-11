AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

AMCON Distributing Stock Performance

Shares of DIT stock opened at $138.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $87.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.55. AMCON Distributing has a 52 week low of $133.61 and a 52 week high of $249.99.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $601.88 million for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 0.32%.

AMCON Distributing Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of AMCON Distributing

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. AMCON Distributing’s payout ratio is 5.08%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMCON Distributing stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.39% of AMCON Distributing worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMCON Distributing

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

