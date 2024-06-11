Alden Global Capital LLC Increases Position in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)

Alden Global Capital LLC boosted its stake in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Free Report) by 54.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 276,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,880 shares during the quarter. Whole Earth Brands accounts for about 0.4% of Alden Global Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Alden Global Capital LLC owned 0.64% of Whole Earth Brands worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 1,853.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 12,122 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the third quarter valued at about $505,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Imperial Capital reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Whole Earth Brands stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.81. The company had a trading volume of 418,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,742. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.29. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $4.85. The stock has a market cap of $207.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.57.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Whole Earth Brands had a negative return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $129.50 million for the quarter.

About Whole Earth Brands

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. The company operates through Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients segments. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, organic, non-GMO, no-sugar added, and plant-based, and Fair Trade spaces in zero/low calorie sweeteners, honey, agave, baking mix, and baking chocolate products.

