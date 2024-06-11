Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) & Grasim Industries (OTCMKTS:GRSXY) Financial Analysis

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) and Grasim Industries (OTCMKTS:GRSXY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Airbus and Grasim Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airbus 0 1 5 0 2.83 Grasim Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Valuation and Earnings

Airbus pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Grasim Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Airbus pays out 26.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Grasim Industries pays out 9.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares Airbus and Grasim Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airbus $70.83 billion 1.80 $4.10 billion $1.34 30.00 Grasim Industries $15.11 billion 0.88 $853.41 million $1.03 19.04

Airbus has higher revenue and earnings than Grasim Industries. Grasim Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Airbus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Airbus shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Airbus and Grasim Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airbus 5.89% 24.32% 3.26% Grasim Industries 4.40% 8.73% 3.13%

Volatility and Risk

Airbus has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grasim Industries has a beta of -0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Airbus beats Grasim Industries on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Airbus

Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services. The Airbus Helicopters segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells civil and military helicopters; and provides helicopter-related services. The Airbus Defence and Space segment designs, develops, delivers, and supports military air systems and related services. This segment also offers civil and defence space systems for telecommunications, earth observations, navigation, and science and orbital systems; missile and space launcher systems; and services around data processing from platforms, secure communication, and cyber security. The company was formerly known as Airbus Group SE and changed its name to Airbus SE in April 2017. Airbus SE was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

About Grasim Industries

Grasim Industries Limited operates in fibre, yarn, pulp, chemicals, textile, fertilizers, and insulators businesses in India and internationally. The company operates through Viscose, Chemicals, Cement, Financial Services, and Others segments. It provides viscose staple fiber, a man-made biodegradable fiber for use in apparels, home textiles, dress materials, knit wear products, and non-woven applications; wood pulp products; viscose filament yarn, a natural fibre for manufacturing fabrics such as georgettes, crepes, chiffons, and others; and textile products, such as linen and wool. The company offers various chemical products, including chlor-alkali and epoxy resin products. In addition, it provides electrical insulators for transmission lines and substations, as well as equipment and railways. Further, the company offers grey cement; white cement; ready mix concrete; and cement-based putty. Additionally, it provides various financial services comprising non-bank financial, life insurance, asset management, housing finance, equity broking, wealth management, general insurance advisory, and health insurance services. The company involved in solar power designing, engineering procurement, and commissioning business. Grasim Industries Limited was incorporated in 1947 and is based in Mumbai, India.

