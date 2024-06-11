Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

AMD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $185.68.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $160.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.90. The firm has a market cap of $259.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.69. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $93.11 and a 12 month high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total transaction of $3,025,026.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,290,831.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,400 shares of company stock valued at $30,077,126 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,794,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,133,989,000 after buying an additional 2,349,288 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,368,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,181,849,000 after buying an additional 600,638 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,675,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,079,674,000 after buying an additional 2,553,392 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,886,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,963,307,000 after buying an additional 1,490,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,426,529,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

