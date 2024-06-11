Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $26.75

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.75 and last traded at $26.98, with a volume of 177762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Adient from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Adient from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Adient from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Adient from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Adient from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

Adient Trading Down 2.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.03 and a 200-day moving average of $32.34.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Adient

In other Adient news, Director Peter Carlin sold 4,207 shares of Adient stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $121,582.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,372.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Adient by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Adient by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 697,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,955,000 after buying an additional 227,810 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Adient during the 1st quarter worth $316,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Adient by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adient during the 1st quarter valued at $2,746,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

Further Reading

