abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCD) Trading 0.9% Higher

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCD – Get Free Report) was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.92 and last traded at $32.88. Approximately 135,025 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 175% from the average daily volume of 49,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.60.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCD. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 38.7% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 39.2% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter.

About abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF

The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (BCD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that closely correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the Bloomberg Commodity Index 3 Month Forward Total Return (the Index).

