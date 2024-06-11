Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AAN. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Aaron’s from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Aaron’s in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set a market perform rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Aaron’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aaron’s currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Shares of AAN stock opened at $8.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $247.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.39. Aaron’s has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $16.16.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.05 million. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. Aaron’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Aaron’s will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -63.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in Aaron’s by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aaron’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aaron’s by 54,820.0% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Aaron’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Aaron’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

