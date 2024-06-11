53,648 Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Purchased by Owl Creek Asset Management L.P.

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 53,648 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,759,000. QUALCOMM comprises about 0.6% of Owl Creek Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,340,667 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $917,051,000 after purchasing an additional 263,482 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 86,858 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,562,000 after purchasing an additional 8,636 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,648,000. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $557,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $1,346,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 261,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,068,735.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $616,684.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,947.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $1,346,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 261,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,068,735.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,185 shares of company stock worth $8,206,875 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.65. 4,515,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,848,632. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.29. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $104.33 and a 52 week high of $217.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.