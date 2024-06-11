3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Price Down 0.5%

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $99.22 and last traded at $100.18. Approximately 477,164 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 5,646,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.36.

3M Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $55.91 billion, a PE ratio of -7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.15.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.01%.

Institutional Trading of 3M

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,461,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,246,367,000 after acquiring an additional 377,703 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,080,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,320,649,000 after purchasing an additional 43,732 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $502,585,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in 3M by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,531,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $480,680,000 after buying an additional 435,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of 3M by 2.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,082,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $382,246,000 after buying an additional 94,864 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

