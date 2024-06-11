379 Shares in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Bought by Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc.

Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 4th quarter valued at $1,016,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 4th quarter worth $796,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 41,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 25,898 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,242,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,644,000 after purchasing an additional 59,428 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 202,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Price Performance

NASDAQ VONV opened at $76.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a one year low of $62.92 and a one year high of $78.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.80 and its 200-day moving average is $74.54.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.