29,846 Shares in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Acquired by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Nexstar Media Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 738.8% during the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 506,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,576,000 after buying an additional 445,859 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,812,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 15,107.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 122,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,213,000 after purchasing an additional 121,764 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,384,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,021,000 after purchasing an additional 72,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 103.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 142,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,219,000 after purchasing an additional 72,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.52. 233,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,794. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.48. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.30 and a twelve month high of $187.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.54.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 27.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 57.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John R. Muse sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $58,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,418,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nexstar Media Group news, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $52,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Muse sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $58,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,613 shares in the company, valued at $4,418,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,009 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,731. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NXST shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Loop Capital raised shares of Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

About Nexstar Media Group

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

