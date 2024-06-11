182,179 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Bought by First Financial Bankshares Inc

First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 182,179 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $54,018,000. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.3% of First Financial Bankshares Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,096 shares of company stock worth $1,127,678. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE MCD traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $254.10. 1,264,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,341,774. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $302.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.10. The company has a market cap of $183.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $302.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.15.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

