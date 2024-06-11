15,041 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Purchased by Nebula Research & Development LLC

Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,041 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,033 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 40,088 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of SBUX traded down $1.50 on Tuesday, hitting $80.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,525,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,240,126. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.82. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.80 and a fifty-two week high of $107.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,750 shares of company stock worth $642,050. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

