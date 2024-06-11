1,408,427 Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Acquired by Junto Capital Management LP

Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,408,427 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $111,209,000. CVS Health comprises approximately 2.5% of Junto Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 59,244 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,574,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2,819.3% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 8,904 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 8,599 shares during the period. Allen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $895,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 624,817 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,336,000 after buying an additional 58,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus reduced their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.05.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.29. The stock had a trading volume of 10,630,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,196,036. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $52.77 and a 52 week high of $83.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $75.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.53.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.