128,351 Shares in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Bought by Harber Asset Management LLC

Harber Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 128,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,834,000. Harber Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of Appian as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APPN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Appian by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,322,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,812,000 after acquiring an additional 317,411 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Appian during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,534,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Appian during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,955,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Appian by 10.3% during the third quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,623,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,055,000 after acquiring an additional 151,734 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Appian by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,556,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,824,000 after acquiring an additional 147,785 shares during the period. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:APPN traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,954. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Appian Co. has a 12 month low of $26.71 and a 12 month high of $54.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 1.44.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). Appian had a negative net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 204.82%. The firm had revenue of $149.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Appian’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III purchased 3,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $90,364.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,685.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 44.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Appian from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Appian in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Appian from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Appian from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Appian from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

