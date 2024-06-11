12,444 Shares in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Purchased by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,444 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in BHP Group by 6,529.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 464,771 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,749,000 after acquiring an additional 457,760 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BHP Group by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 449,667 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,717,000 after acquiring an additional 42,021 shares in the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd increased its position in BHP Group by 422.1% in the 4th quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 127,566 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,714,000 after acquiring an additional 103,134 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BHP Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,563 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $267,084,000 after acquiring an additional 126,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,993,564 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $170,274,000 after buying an additional 924,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

BHP traded down $1.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,494,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,527,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.57. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $54.28 and a 12 month high of $69.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.26.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

