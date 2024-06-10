Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the apparel and footwear maker’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Zumiez from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 12th.

NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $18.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $380.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.32. Zumiez has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $21.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.50.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $177.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.58 million. Zumiez had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zumiez will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Adam Christopher Ellis purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.31 per share, for a total transaction of $143,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 57,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,792.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZUMZ. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Zumiez by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,251 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zumiez in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zumiez in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Zumiez in the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Zumiez in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

