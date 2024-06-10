ZClassic Trading 13.3% Higher This Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0698 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a market cap of $647,771.45 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00045427 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00034074 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00011237 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

