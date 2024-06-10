Yorktown Energy Partners X L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)

Yorktown Energy Partners X L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,196,199 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 496,682 shares during the quarter. Ramaco Resources makes up 68.5% of Yorktown Energy Partners X L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Yorktown Energy Partners X L.P. owned approximately 6.07% of Ramaco Resources worth $54,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 175.6% during the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 44,686 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 28,472 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 48,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,359 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Evan H. Jenkins purchased 7,158 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,997.26. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,480 shares in the company, valued at $328,015.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ METC traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.10. 325,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,866. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.93 and a 200-day moving average of $16.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.81 million, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.06.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $202.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.60 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 8.44%. Analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ramaco Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on METC. B. Riley cut their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ramaco Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Ramaco Resources Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

