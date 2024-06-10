XML Financial LLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

XML Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,113 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Visa by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 140,282 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter. Mosley Wealth Management bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 94,230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $24,533,000 after purchasing an additional 58,333 shares in the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,964 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its position in shares of Visa by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 3,249 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.76.

Visa Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of V traded down $3.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $274.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,805,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,211,182. The firm has a market cap of $502.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.83. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.37 and a twelve month high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

