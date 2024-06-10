Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Sells 819 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 248.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 520,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,787,000 after acquiring an additional 371,020 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 278,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,885,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 126,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,059,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 66,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,514,000 after acquiring an additional 11,854 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VAW traded down $2.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $196.98. 23,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,746. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.62 and its 200 day moving average is $192.26. Vanguard Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.48 and a fifty-two week high of $205.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

