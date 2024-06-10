Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Sells 300 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC cut its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 18,224,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,412,618,000 after acquiring an additional 881,710 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,848,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,228,398,000 after purchasing an additional 819,019 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 13.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,610,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,491 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $329,367,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 65.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,508,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $304,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,233 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BABA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.79.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.41. 12,190,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,180,894. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.94. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $66.63 and a 52-week high of $102.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $198.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.38.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $30.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

