Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Sells 1,297 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lessened its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 173.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,920,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,423. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.85 and a 12 month high of $110.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.26 and a 200 day moving average of $110.28.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.4723 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

