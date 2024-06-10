Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Purchases 4,620 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 264.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Financials ETF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.23. The stock had a trading volume of 138,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,656. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $75.71 and a 12 month high of $103.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.