Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Has $375,000 Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,392,000. abrdn plc grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 54,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,247,000 after acquiring an additional 20,073 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,068,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,305,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,479,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PH traded up $7.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $523.52. 390,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,045. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.46. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $353.63 and a one year high of $570.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $542.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $508.11.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.41. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.93 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on PH shares. Mizuho raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $611.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $566.33.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

