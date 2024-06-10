Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Major Shareholder Fund L.P. Forager Sells 12,840 Shares

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 12,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $411,265.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,497,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,967,807.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund L.P. Forager also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Willdan Group alerts:

On Monday, June 10th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 11,000 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $341,110.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 5,505 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $179,463.00.

On Monday, May 13th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 1,799 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $58,143.68.

On Friday, May 10th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 15,580 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $516,477.00.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 5,707 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $188,388.07.

On Monday, May 6th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 10,830 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $355,657.20.

On Friday, May 3rd, Fund L.P. Forager sold 86,483 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $2,702,593.75.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Fund L.P. Forager sold 50,208 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $1,448,500.80.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 10,456 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total transaction of $311,902.48.

Willdan Group Trading Down 2.4 %

WLDN stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.67. The company had a trading volume of 72,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,224. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.09 and a 52 week high of $34.81. The company has a market cap of $423.86 million, a P/E ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.04 and a 200 day moving average of $24.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willdan Group

Willdan Group ( NASDAQ:WLDN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. Willdan Group had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $122.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 168.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 62.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 82.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Willdan Group

About Willdan Group

(Get Free Report)

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.