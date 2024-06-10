WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

WCC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Baird R W lowered shares of WESCO International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of WESCO International from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.17.

Shares of WCC opened at $176.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.63. WESCO International has a twelve month low of $122.30 and a twelve month high of $195.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.06.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that WESCO International will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Matthew S. Kulasa sold 474 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.69, for a total value of $90,861.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,457.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Matthew S. Kulasa sold 474 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.69, for a total value of $90,861.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,457.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green sold 1,750,000 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.02, for a total transaction of $302,785,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,134,683 shares in the company, valued at $369,342,852.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,754,960 shares of company stock valued at $303,728,784. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $543,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in WESCO International during the first quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Blue Edge Capital LLC purchased a new position in WESCO International during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,278,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in WESCO International by 74.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,486,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in WESCO International during the first quarter valued at approximately $463,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

