Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on XPO (NYSE:XPO)

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $125.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on XPO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on XPO from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded XPO from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of XPO from $97.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on XPO from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.95.

XPO Price Performance

NYSE:XPO opened at $109.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.55. XPO has a 12 month low of $47.35 and a 12 month high of $130.51. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. XPO had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that XPO will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at XPO

In other news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total transaction of $195,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total transaction of $195,975.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of XPO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $141,225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,425,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,838,189.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of XPO by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

