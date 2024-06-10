Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP)

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $270.00 price target on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on UNP. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a hold rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised Union Pacific from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $260.70.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.1 %

Union Pacific stock opened at $227.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $237.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.74. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $194.60 and a 52-week high of $258.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Pacific

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 10,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 87,905 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $21,596,000 after buying an additional 28,052 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

