Wedbush Reiterates “Underperform” Rating for LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Wedbush reissued their underperform rating on shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $74.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

LGIH has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered LGI Homes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.50.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on LGIH

LGI Homes Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ LGIH opened at $93.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 12.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. LGI Homes has a 52 week low of $84.15 and a 52 week high of $141.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.45.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.30). LGI Homes had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $390.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that LGI Homes will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in LGI Homes by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.