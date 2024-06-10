WAX Market Cap Hits $195.88 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One WAX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0568 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. WAX has a total market capitalization of $195.88 million and $2.58 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About WAX

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,188,364,218 coins and its circulating supply is 3,449,967,069 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. The official website for WAX is wax.io.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,188,364,218.411801 with 3,449,967,069.1515894 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.05654698 USD and is down -5.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $6,770,608.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

