Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Hits New 52-Week High at $445.15

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $445.15 and last traded at $445.15, with a volume of 19 shares. The stock had previously closed at $445.15.

Watsco Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $442.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $413.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter. Watsco had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 19.26%.

Watsco Increases Dividend

About Watsco

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $2.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 83.08%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

