Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by C Partners Holding GmbH

C Partners Holding GmbH trimmed its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 15,565 shares during the quarter. Waters makes up 3.7% of C Partners Holding GmbH’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. C Partners Holding GmbH’s holdings in Waters were worth $12,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Waters by 14.7% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Waters by 5.6% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Waters by 8.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Waters during the third quarter worth about $473,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Waters by 4.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,695 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waters alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total value of $1,446,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total value of $177,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at $799,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total transaction of $1,446,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,894.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Waters Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE WAT traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $302.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,595. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $323.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $231.90 and a 1 year high of $367.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.11. Waters had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 66.59%. The business had revenue of $636.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on WAT. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Waters from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WAT

Waters Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.