VitalStone Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV)

VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,034,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $113.07. 8,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,626. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.83. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF has a 1-year low of $90.95 and a 1-year high of $119.56. The company has a market cap of $306.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.28.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (RFV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Pure Value index. The fund tracks a fundamentally weighted index of US-listed value companies. RFV was launched on Mar 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.