VitalStone Financial LLC Invests $423,000 in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 29,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KEY. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in KeyCorp by 63.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 13,643 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 8.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 88,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 6,796 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 16.3% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 92,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 12,905 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 20.3% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 210,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 35,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 15.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 188,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 25,070 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of KeyCorp stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,354,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,867,130. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

