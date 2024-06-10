VitalStone Financial LLC Has $8.49 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

VitalStone Financial LLC cut its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 6.8% of VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $8,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 77,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,530,696,000 after purchasing an additional 243,305 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 656,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,987,000 after buying an additional 11,013 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $464.83. The stock had a trading volume of 20,446,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,345,707. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $442.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $427.56. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $342.35 and a fifty-two week high of $465.74.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

