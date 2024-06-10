VitalStone Financial LLC Has $4.08 Million Position in VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI)

VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the period. VanEck CLO ETF makes up 3.3% of VitalStone Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. VitalStone Financial LLC owned 3.56% of VanEck CLO ETF worth $4,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck CLO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in VanEck CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of VanEck CLO ETF by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Trademark Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth $370,000.

Shares of CLOI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.79. 42,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,431. VanEck CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $51.39 and a 1-year high of $53.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.75 and a 200-day moving average of $52.53.

The VanEck CLO ETF (CLOI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity. While targeting USD-denominated high-quality CLOs, the fund may still hold high-yield bonds in foreign currency.

