VitalStone Financial LLC Has $318,000 Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

VitalStone Financial LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,043,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,346,000 after buying an additional 159,028 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,661,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,511,000 after buying an additional 9,308 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,211,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,710,000 after buying an additional 11,209 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,028,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,214,000 after buying an additional 26,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,783,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,506,000 after purchasing an additional 9,512 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOE stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $151.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,653. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.56. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.92 and a fifty-two week high of $156.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

