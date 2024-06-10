VitalStone Financial LLC Buys 3,377 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 79.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 545.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TFLO remained flat at $50.53 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,206,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,504. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.37 and a 12-month high of $50.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.57.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

